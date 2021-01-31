SOUTH PARIS – Robert “Bob” L. Berube, 78, passed away Jan. 26, 2021 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris after several years of declining health and complications of COVID-19. Robert was born Nov. 4, 1942 to Joseph and Fleurette (Pelletier) Berube of Auburn. He attended Lewiston/Auburn schools graduating from Lewiston High School in 1960. He enlisted in the Army National Guard Reserves after high school, attending training at Fort Benning, Ga. and graduating from Maine Military Academy as a commissioned officer in 1967. His reserve military career included PTL Leader, Executive Officer, Company Commander, SR Instructor, Operations Coordinator, Communications Specialist and Intelligence Administration. He was called to action on several occasions to include the Cuban Missile Crisis. He retired from the Reserves in 1985 as a Captain and Company Commander of the 619th Unit Transportation Company of Auburn.Bob was an avid hockey fan. He played in the semi-pro hockey league and later taught youth and men’s hockey both in Lewiston/Auburn and New Hampshire. He also enjoyed hiking, skiing and traveling, primarily to warmer climates.Bob attended the University of Maine and CMVTI for Business Administration and Mechanical Engineering. He worked in commercial construction for the majority of his life specializing in masonry, fuel tank cleaning, and special projects for paper manufacturing companies. He contracted many projects for Brunswick Naval Air Station, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, as well as other government/state facilities and commercial facilities.He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Lauren (O’Brien) Berube of Lewiston; his children, Paul (wife Ann) Berube of Gladstone, Australia, Daniel Berube of Minot, Debra Berube of Lisbon and Suzanne (husband Jack) Carney of Auburn; his grandchildren, Angela, Brianna, Alison, Zachary, Lacey, Hannah, Alyse, Emily, Kalibb, Tawney, Hunter; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Sophia, Aila, Amelia Rose, Penelope; and niece, Angela and nephew, James “Jimmy”. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Nathan O’Brien (wife Leslie), Matthew O’Brien (wife Gail) and sister-in law, Christina O’Brien, all of New Hampshire; and first wife, Claire (Pelletier) Feeney. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Joseph and wife Cecile; and stepdaughter, Stephanie Little.The family would like to extend their special thanks and appreciation to the staff at the South Paris Maine Veterans’ Home for their wonderful care and loving support of Bob while he resided there. They truly made him a part of their family.Burial with military honors will take place at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta at a later date due to the current pandemic situation.Donations and condolences may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make contributions to theSouth Paris Maine Veterans’ Home Activities Department,477 High St.,South Paris, ME 04281or to a charity of their choice.

