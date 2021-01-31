President Biden talks one way and does the opposite.

His speeches spoke of unity. In his first day in office he immediately canceled 15 executive orders made by President Trump. Did he think of these all by himself? What kind of unity is encouraged by these sledgehammer actions? No discussion on what is good for America.

With money appropriated and ready for construction contracts, why not finish the southern border wall? Biden says no. The onslaught of immigrants coming toward our border is probably aimed for the incomplete area of the wall. The wall is a deterrent against disease carriers and criminals in the migrant caravan.

No further work on the wall is shortsighted; millions of tons of steel and thousands of jobs wasted. Common sense says to finish the wall.

I have observed the deterioration of Biden’s mental abilities. Could the leadership group of the Democrat Party be making the decisions, and Biden is repeating them by reading their cue cards when in front of the camera? If this is what the majority of U.S. voters want, they have it. All of us will suffer the consequences.

Also, according to a “Judicial Watch” study, Maine has six counties in which voter registration exceeds 100% of the eligible voter population. Our voter laws need work, particularly to remove those who died or moved away.

Thomas Shields, Auburn

