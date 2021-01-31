President Biden talks one way and does the opposite.
His speeches spoke of unity. In his first day in office he immediately canceled 15 executive orders made by President Trump. Did he think of these all by himself? What kind of unity is encouraged by these sledgehammer actions? No discussion on what is good for America.
With money appropriated and ready for construction contracts, why not finish the southern border wall? Biden says no. The onslaught of immigrants coming toward our border is probably aimed for the incomplete area of the wall. The wall is a deterrent against disease carriers and criminals in the migrant caravan.
No further work on the wall is shortsighted; millions of tons of steel and thousands of jobs wasted. Common sense says to finish the wall.
I have observed the deterioration of Biden’s mental abilities. Could the leadership group of the Democrat Party be making the decisions, and Biden is repeating them by reading their cue cards when in front of the camera? If this is what the majority of U.S. voters want, they have it. All of us will suffer the consequences.
Also, according to a “Judicial Watch” study, Maine has six counties in which voter registration exceeds 100% of the eligible voter population. Our voter laws need work, particularly to remove those who died or moved away.
Thomas Shields, Auburn
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Police investigate six fatal overdoses in Sebago Lake region
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn gears up for a February nor’easter
-
Health care
Dora Anne Mills: The COVID-19 news is mixed but vaccines give us room for optimism
-
Maine
It’s snow time! Heavy snow to start falling on Maine this afternoon
-
Encore
Wellness coach presentation will explore triggers that make us want to eat