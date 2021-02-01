The Auburn highway garage was a flurry of activity Monday morning as plow truck drivers and mechanics prepared their fleet for the nor’easter that is expected to slam into the state late Monday afternoon with predicted snowfalls of up to a foot of heavy snow.

Veteran driver Brett Larson was working with younger drivers to attach plows and chains, fill their trucks with sand and salt brine, and ready their vehicles inside the giant garage on Gracelawn Road in Auburn on Monday morning.

“It can get pretty tight on some of the side streets in town at times and we try to avoid (trouble), but once in a while we accidently take out a mailbox. Not good at all, but pretty cool to watch them explode,” said Larson while wiggling his wing blade into position as co-worker Ryan Walter helped on Larson’s pride and joy #10 International Workstar plow truck.

“It’s the best in the fleet,” said Walter. As the two worked together, Larson gave pointers and passed on his knowledge. “He is meticulous about keeping it clean and maintained and everything in its proper place,” said Walter

“I’m kinda OCD about it,” Larson acknowledged.

Walter tossed a giant wrench they were using onto the floor of the passenger side of the truck. “Hey Ryan, can you please grab that again and toss it under the seat? See what I mean? But I’d hate to have that hit me in the head if I ever rolled the truck over.”

Larson continued, “We all have our own sections of town we are responsible for each storm for the most part. Mine is about 25 miles in the New Auburn area, but by the time a storm like this is done we can each drive over 300 miles. We plow each street several times with the main roads getting treated every few hours.”

The trucks are all filled with salt at the beginning of a storm, along with a liquid salt brine that is applied to problem areas. Once the snow begins to pile up, the trucks return and fill up with a sand/salt mixture.

“The office staff uses the National Weather (Service) forecasts, but I rely on the local newscasters that seem to usually have a better idea of the timing and amounts here in Auburn,” said Larson as he jumped in his truck and grabbed the giant joystick to retract the plow blade.

The stick resembles what many pilots use to fly jets. Larson uses the stick and about a half-dozen toggle switches on it to control most operations on the truck including individual blades, sanding mechanisms and other vital functions — all without having to take his eyes off the road.

With the preparations complete, he and his fellow drivers will head home to get some rest for what looks like a long night of plowing for is predicted to last well into Tuesday.

