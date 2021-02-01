The storm that has been moving across the United States is expected to bring significant snow and gusty winds to Maine today, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of what falls during the storm will be snow, some sleet is possible as heavy snow exits — particularly along the coast of Maine. About 3-5 inches of snow accumulation is possible Monday evening.

Then, another round of moderate to locally heavy precipitation is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening over parts of Maine, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning. This means:

• What: Heavy snow and sleet expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches and sleet accumulations of between 1/10 and 2/10 of an inch.

• Winds: A northeast wind at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Where: Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. This includes Androscoggin, southern Franklin and southern Oxford counties.

• When: From 5 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

• Impact: Travel could be very difficult due to low visibility and snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

If you have to travel…

• New England 511 is the region’s map of road conditions.

• Flying? Flightview has flight tracking data for the Portland Jetport and Bangor International Airport. They also have a useful map of U.S. departure statuses.

Parking bans?

Again, you shouldn’t be driving anywhere. But when you stop, you have to park somewhere.

• Auburn is issuing a 24-hour parking ban starting at 10 pm Monday.

Write this down before you can’t read it

• If outages occur, CMP urges customers to call the toll-free outage hotline: 1-800-696-1000. Or you can report an outage online.

• If you’re going to use a backup generator in a power outage, CMP has generator safety information.

• The American Red Cross has tips for preventing and thawing frozen pipes.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency has winter storm safety tips for:

• Removing Snow from Roofs

• Car Preparedness Bag

• If Stranded with your Vehicle

• Preventing Hypothermia

• Wood Burning and Lung Health

