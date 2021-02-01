SKOWHEGAN — Firefighters on Monday were battling a three-alarm fire that broke out at a commercial garage on Rowe Road.
No one was injured in a blaze that engulfed the family-owned Folsom’s Auto Sales, Service and Salvage, with flames and billowing black smoke at the scene.
The fire was initially reported at 10 a.m.
This story will be updated.
