FREEMAN TOWNSHIP — A fire Sunday morning destroyed a two-story house and damaged a vehicle and camper at 779 Foster Hill Road, Strong Fire Chief Duayne Boyd said Monday.

Owner Durwood Brackley and a family member escaped, the chief said.

About 25 firefighters from six departments responded to the scene about 10:30 a.m. Boyd said a Kingfield firefighter was first on the scene and reported flames showing on the back wall. When Boyd arrived soon after, the house was engulfed in flames and firefighters could not enter, he said.

“It is a complete loss,” Boyd said.

Three walls that were standing were knocked down to ensure the fire was out.

Firefighters shuttled water from a hydrant in Kingfield, and the scene was cleared about 4 p.m.

State fire investigators Jeremy Damren and Kenneth MacMaster of the Office of the State Fire Marshal went to the site and are continuing the investigation into the cause.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

It is believed there was insurance on the property, Boyd said.

Departments from Farmington, New Vineyard, Phillips and Salem Township also assisted.

