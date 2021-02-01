Monday, February 1
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
Oregon at UCLA
7 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at Miami
9 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Texas Tech
ESPN2 — North Carolina Central at Howard
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Louisville
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Washington
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at NY Rangers
SAILING
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)

