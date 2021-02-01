Wellness coach Hester Kohl Brooks will return to deliver a free online presentation, “Why Do I Eat?” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, hosted by the Camden Public Library. This program will help participants identify the most common physical, emotional, and environmental triggers that make them want to eat. Participants will also learn how those triggers can help them determine what they really need. Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to attend.

“The new year is a time when people seem to take stock of their lives and behaviors,” says Library Programs Coordinator Julia Pierce. “The past year has been enormously stressful, and a lot of people are eager to make 2021 a year full of positive change. Our library audiences have found Hester Kohl Brooks very inspiring in the past, and we are happy to have her back with new encouragement for those dealing with challenging habits.”

Kohl helps people find joy in eating, movement, and life. She is a National Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coach and a Licensed Am I Hungry? Mindful Eating Coach. Through her experience coaching the past ten years with Maine Health and the Maine Department of Transportation, Kohl has learned that joy is the key to long-term wellness.

For more information about this and other library programs, visit librarycamden.org.

