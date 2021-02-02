Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***

Item 1: Minutes of the Select Board meeting of January 19, 2021

Item 2: Wilton Library report – Jen Scott, Director

Item 3: Code enforcement report – Charlie Lavin

Item 4: Water and Wastewater Department

a. Trustees approval of Water Department budget and Wastewater Department budget

b. North Jay Water District – update and approval of study

Item 5: Discussion of billing insurance for services – vehicle accidents, debris clean-up

Item 6: Manager’s report

a. ATV trail access update

b. Wilson Lake retaining wall project

c. broadband committee update

d. budget committee member update

Item 7: Executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405 (6) (D) union negotiations

Item 8: Other business

a. approval of union wages

b. approval of non-union wages

