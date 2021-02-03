Suppers

JAY — Friday, Feb. 5, Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 take out supper featuring c hili with cornbread and ambrosia for dessert. Serving at 5 p.m., $8. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

EAST DIXFIELD — February 6, Hall Farms Sap House has a new location! Come to Hall Farms in East Dixfield for a take-out only Baked Bean dinner. At our newly built Sap House on 5 Science Hill Road (across from RS Osgood’s on Route 2). Each freshly prepared meal comes with Baked Beans, Coleslaw, a homemade biscuit and 2 hot dogs for only $10. Add a Hall Farms Maple Whoopie for only $2 extra. Please call ahead to order your meals and reserve a pick up time from 3 to 6 p.m. First 50 calls will receive a free bag of Maple Cotton Candy. Call (207) 645-2862, orders will be taken until noon on Saturday. Meals will be served while supplies last. Masks and social distancing are required!