JAY — Selectpersons will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday to reconsider two budget lines that failed to get unanimous approval. The meeting will be held at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School gym.

The town’s Administrative Ordinance that outlines the structure, organization and administration of the town’s government, enacted in 2003, requires that if there are only three of the five members present, then any action taken needs an unanimous vote.

Selectpersons voted 2-1 on Monday to approve a $145,600 contract for curbside collection of trash and recyclables that will go to voters in April. Selectperson Gary McGrane opposed the vote while Chairman Terry Bergeron and Vice Chairman Tim DeMillo voted in favor.

A majority of the Budget Committee voted for the proposal.

McGrane also opposed a vote on the proposed $325,000 capital paving budget line, while Bergeron and DeMillo approved it. The Budget Committee also approved it.

If selectpersons choose to change the dollar amount the Budget Committee accepted, they could consider asking the Budget Committee to reconvene for another vote.

Officials realized the error after the meeting. Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere sought Maine Municipal Association legal advice, confirming the board could vote on the two articles at their next regular meeting when all members are present, she said.

Selectman Tom Goding was absent Monday and a fifth seat is vacant.

LaFreniere said she apologized for the confusion but wanted to make sure everyone was aware of the discrepancy.

The proposed $5.28 million budget for 2021-22 will go to voters during the during the annual town meeting referendum at the polls April 27.

