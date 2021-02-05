FARMINGTON — Here are some of the upcoming Franklin County Adult Education courses available on Zoom. Call 207-778-3460 for more information or enroll online. For all classes offered go to https://rsd9.coursestorm.com/

Circle of Security Parenting with Mark Rains. Cost: $40 — This is a facilitated group via Zoom where parents learn to provide a secure base for their children (0-5yrs) to explore the world, learn rules, express feelings and return for support. Parents learn how to follow their child’s lead when possible and when necessary to be “bigger, stronger, wiser, and kind” without becoming mean, weak, unavailable, or complicated by past stress. FMI: www.circleofsecurityinternational.com. This course is slated for Wednesdays 6-7:30 p.m. from 2/24-4/421 or Thursdays 9-10:30 a.m. from 2/25 – 4/15/21

Writing Fiction and Nonfiction with Thomas Kane. Cost: $45 — Whether you are working on your first novel or your latest magazine article, you know that one of the most valuable things any writer can have is feedback. Another is support. This workshop offers both, along with seminars on such topics as finding inspiration, performing research, organizing one’s ideas, using words powerfully and approaching publishers. The group leader, Dr. Thomas M. Kane, has published 27 books and has extensive experience teaching writing. Starts Feb. 23 and takes place on Tuesdays, Feb 23 – Mar 30, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

PiYo with Charlee Briggs. Cost: $45 — Who says you have to jump, grunt, strain, and punish your body to get amazing results from your workout. Not with PiYo! This class combines the muscle-sculpting, core firming benefits of pilates with the strength and flexibility advantages of yoga. We crank up the speed to deliver a true fat burning workout that leaves your body looking long, lean and incredibly defined. Suitable for all levels! Runs from Feb. 22 to Mar. 29 on Mondays from 6 – 7 p.m.

Create better health with expanded food and nutrition education program (EFNEP) with Alice Miller. Cost: Free — Together we will learn about nutrition, food safety, saving money at the grocery store, planning meals, and getting more physical activity into you and your family’s day. Each class is designed to build upon the previous lessons. After attending all four classes, participants will receive a $10 Hannaford gift card and will have the knowledge and skills needed to lead a healthy lifestyle. Starts March 3 on Wednesdays until March 24, from 3 – 5 p.m.

