JAY — Selectpersons voted 3-1 in separate votes Monday to approve the proposed curbside collection budget line and the capital paving reserve line.

Votes taken on the two budget articles on Feb. 1 were considered invalid because the town Administrative Ordinance requires a unanimous vote if only three of the five members are present.

Selectperson Gary McGrane opposed the proposed $145,600 contract for curbside collection of trash and recyclables and a paving capital reserve line for $325,000. He had done the same on Feb. 1.

On Monday, Chairman Terry Bergeron, Vice Chairman Tim DeMillo and Selectperson Tom Goding voted in favor of the two articles. Goding was absent at last week’s budget vote.

“I think we could have done better if we went out to bid,” McGrane said, of the price for curbside collection.

The majority of the board previously decided to negotiate with the current contractor to provide the service as of July 1. Bergeron said he did the numbers and with increased expenses, including minimum wage, fuel and the time it takes to do the routes, it was pretty close to the increase requested.

The proposed $5.28 million municipal budget will go to voters April 27.

New logos considered

In another matter, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere provided some ideas to consider for the town report. Town Finance Director Lisa Bryant who is “very artistic” designed a few new town logos.

Selectpersons chose one of hers for the front cover and the AndroStrong logo developed by K & J Couture designs following the April 2020 digester rupture at the Androscoggin Mill to go on the back. The board also chose the 2020 Spirit of America Award winner, Robert “Bob” Shink to go on the inside cover of the report as well as this year’s nominated organization, the Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard.

There was to be an art contest with Regional School Unit 73 students for the report but it did not work out because of the limited time the kids are in school this year.

