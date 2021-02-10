DURHAM, NH — Mark Greenwald of Readfield, graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2020. He/she earned a BA in Psychology. Students who received the honor Summa Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0: Students who received the honor of Magna Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.
