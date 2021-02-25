RANGELEY PLANTATION — A local woman escaped injury Thursday morning when her pickup truck went off South Shore Drive and rolled onto its roof, Franklin County Chief Deputy Steven Lowell said.
The 2008 Dodge 1500 driven by Heidi Bassett, 26, of Rangeley Plantation was headed west on the snow-covered, icy road, he said. It was totaled and towed by Koob’s Garage.
The accident was reported about 8:38 a.m. A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy was assisted by Rangeley Fire and Rescue Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance.
