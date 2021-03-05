WILTON — Meadow Lanes: Wednesday Night Ladies Week of February 24.
Teams: Designs by Darlene 119-65, Just One More 111-73, Bowling Belles 108-76, Team #4 104-80, Mines in the Gutter 100-84.
Games: Kay Seefeldt, 181, Katie Dube 166, Lynn Chellis 163, Michelle Young 154, Lisa Dube 145, Trish Davis 132, Kelly Couture 127, Carol North 127,
Series: Kay Seefeldt 453, Michelle Young 427, Lynn Chellis, 414, Lisa Dube 362, Carol North 359, Katie Dube 356, Kelly Couture 336, Trish Davis 334
Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Feb 23
Men’s High Game scratch: Mike Crandall 200, Mike Smith 184, Jeff Fournier 168
Mens High Series scratch: Mike Crandall 520, Stephen Adams 479, Jeff Fournier 476
Mens High Game handicap: Mike Crandall 244, Mike Smith 216, Ryan Cushman 214
Mens High Series handicap: Mike Crandall 652, Donnie Cubby 634, Ryan Cushman 617
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 166, Stephanie Millay 155, Cathy Walton 150.
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 430, Stephanie Millay 429, Cathy Walton 408
Women’s High Game handicap: Stephanie Millay 252, Cathy Walton 216, Cleo Barker 214
Women’s High Series handicap: Stephanie Millay 721, Cleo Barker 615, Cathy Walton 606
