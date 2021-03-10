FARMINGTON — A local man is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old East Dixfield man with a knife early Sunday in the parking lot of Mt. Blue Motel on Wilton Road, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Wednesday.

Mark A. McCrillis, 38, of Farmington, who fled the scene on foot, was found at his home later in the day, Cote said.

The victim, who was stabbed on his left side of his body, was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released, Cote said.

Maine State Police Sgt. Scott Dalton and his K-9, and Trooper Andrew Hardy were unsuccessful in tracking the suspect.

McCrillis was initially arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault but after review by the District Attorney’s Office, it was lowered to aggravated assault, Cote said.

Cote said he was called to the scene at 12:15 a.m., soon after Officers Ethan Boyd and Bridgette Gilbert responded to the 12:02 a.m. call. Franklin County Deputies Alan Elmes and David Davol assisted with setting up a perimeter around the area.

McCrillis and the victim had been visiting some people, been to a bar and went to the motel, Cote said. The stabbing took place outside the motel.

McCrillis was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center and released Wednesday morning on $1,000 bail, a corrections officer said.

A conviction for aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

