URI

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. The students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. The following students were named to Dean’s List: Gabrielle Blanco of Winthrop and Haley Leavitt of Livermore Falls. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Bates



LEWISTON — Ed Zuis of Monmouth, Maine, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2020. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.88 or higher. Zuis, the son of Edmund Zuis and Catherine V. Squires, is a 2020 graduate of Monmouth Academy.

filed under: