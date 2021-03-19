WILTON — Wednesday Nite Ladies Week of March 10.
Teams: Designs by Darlene 143-65,Just One More 129-79, Mines in the Gutter 118-90, Bowling Belles 112-96,Team #4 – 110-98
Games: Michelle Young 157, Michelle Perkins 143, Dalene Tyler 138,Kelly Couture
137, Kay Seefeldt 135, Carol North 135, Gayle Donahue 134, Lynn Chellis 133
Series: Michelle Young 415, Lynn Chellis 387, Dalene Tyler 374, Gayle Donahue
369, Kay Seefeldt 368, Kelly Couture 365 Michelle Perkins 362, Carol North 345
Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, March 9
Men’s High Game scratch: Jeff Fournier 203, Tony White 200, Mike Crandall 190
Mens High Series scratch: Jeff Fournier 569, Mike Crandall 527, Tony White 521
Mens High Game handicap: Jeff Fournier 241, Mike Crandall 233, Martin Hamner 231
Mens High Series handicap: Jeff Fournier 683, Mike Crandall 656, Martin Hamner 654
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 193, Mariah Barden 171, Cathy Walton 152.
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 562, Mariah Barden 421, Cathy Walton 378
Women’s High Game handicap: Cleo Barker 237, Peggy Needham 230, Stephanie Millay 222
Women’s High Series handicap: Peggy Needham 643, Cleo Barker 641, Judy Cubby 639
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
‘Real life’ social studies brings it up close and personal for Phillips students
-
Dear Abby
Cruelties of the past linger in relationship with stepmom
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Friday, March 19, 2021
-
The Franklin Journal
Wilton Lions hope for better days ahead