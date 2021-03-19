WILTON — Wednesday Nite Ladies Week of March 10.

Teams: Designs by Darlene 143-65,Just One More 129-79, Mines in the Gutter 118-90, Bowling Belles 112-96,Team #4 – 110-98

Games: Michelle Young 157,  Michelle Perkins 143, Dalene Tyler 138,Kelly Couture

137, Kay Seefeldt 135, Carol North 135, Gayle Donahue 134, Lynn Chellis 133

Series: Michelle Young 415,  Lynn Chellis 387, Dalene Tyler 374, Gayle Donahue

369, Kay Seefeldt 368, Kelly Couture  365 Michelle Perkins 362, Carol North  345

Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, March 9

Men’s High Game scratch: Jeff Fournier 203, Tony White 200, Mike Crandall 190

Mens High Series scratch: Jeff Fournier 569, Mike Crandall 527, Tony White 521

Mens High Game handicap: Jeff Fournier 241, Mike Crandall 233, Martin Hamner 231

Mens High Series handicap: Jeff Fournier 683, Mike Crandall 656, Martin Hamner 654

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 193, Mariah Barden 171, Cathy Walton 152.

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 562, Mariah Barden 421, Cathy Walton 378

Women’s High Game handicap: Cleo Barker 237, Peggy Needham 230, Stephanie Millay 222

Women’s High Series handicap: Peggy Needham 643, Cleo Barker 641, Judy Cubby 639

