Farmington Board of Selectmen Agenda 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23

The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874.

The Town of Farmington is committed to providing every resident, taxpayer and visitor full access to all municipal meetings and services. Please forward requests for accommodations to the Town Manager at 778-6538, TDD 778-5873.

Item 1 Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2 To hold a public hearing on the following application for a marijuana business permit/license: Matthew Smith 21-MJ-02 Medical Marijuana Cultivation – Tier 1 Outdoor, 116 Partridge Road U22-002

Item 3 To review proposed amendments to the Town of Farmington Adult Use and Medical Marijuana Stores, Cultivation Facilities, Manufacturing Facilities, and Testing Facilities Ordinance

Item 4 To approve an order pertaining to the placement of questions on the secret ballot referendum to be held Monday, April 26

Item 5 To approve a municipal officers’ notice of public hearing on secret ballot referendum

Item 6 To approve the Warrant Form and Return for the secret ballot referendum to be held Monday, April 26

Item 7 To approve the Warrant for Inclusion in the 2020 Annual Town Report

Item 8 To consider the recommendations of the Downtown TIF Advisory Committee

Item 9 To approve a new road name (LEAP Lane)

Item 10 To adopt the Proposed Town of Farmington COVID-19 Pandemic Policy

Item 11 To schedule a Special Town Meeting for Tuesday, May 11

Item 12 To accept the resignation of Adrian Harris from the Zoning Board

Item 13 To approve the Minutes of March 9

Item 14 To discuss other business

« Previous

Next »

filed under: