Farmington Board of Selectmen Agenda 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23
The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874.
The Town of Farmington is committed to providing every resident, taxpayer and visitor full access to all municipal meetings and services. Please forward requests for accommodations to the Town Manager at 778-6538, TDD 778-5873.
Item 1 Pledge of Allegiance
Item 2 To hold a public hearing on the following application for a marijuana business permit/license: Matthew Smith 21-MJ-02 Medical Marijuana Cultivation – Tier 1 Outdoor, 116 Partridge Road U22-002
Item 3 To review proposed amendments to the Town of Farmington Adult Use and Medical Marijuana Stores, Cultivation Facilities, Manufacturing Facilities, and Testing Facilities Ordinance
Item 4 To approve an order pertaining to the placement of questions on the secret ballot referendum to be held Monday, April 26
Item 5 To approve a municipal officers’ notice of public hearing on secret ballot referendum
Item 6 To approve the Warrant Form and Return for the secret ballot referendum to be held Monday, April 26
Item 7 To approve the Warrant for Inclusion in the 2020 Annual Town Report
Item 8 To consider the recommendations of the Downtown TIF Advisory Committee
Item 9 To approve a new road name (LEAP Lane)
Item 10 To adopt the Proposed Town of Farmington COVID-19 Pandemic Policy
Item 11 To schedule a Special Town Meeting for Tuesday, May 11
Item 12 To accept the resignation of Adrian Harris from the Zoning Board
Item 13 To approve the Minutes of March 9
Item 14 To discuss other business
Comments are not available on this story.