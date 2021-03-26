FARMINGTON — The members of the Farmington Downtown Association will sponsor an Easter Coloring contest for children age 10 and younger. This traditional coloring contest allows children to show off their coloring talents that they may have been working on during remote learning times and gives them a chance to win a fun-filled Easter basket.

Coloring pages may be picked up from participating Downtown businesses starting March 22. The completed pages need to be return to Wicked Good Candy at 169 Front St., no later than 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3, to be entered into the judging for prizes and to be added to the Grand Prize Easter basket drawings.

