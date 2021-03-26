FARMINGTON — Life Enrichment Advancing People (LEAP, Inc.) has purchased existing office space and an adjacent lot off the Livermore Falls Road (Route 133). The existing building will support the administrative functions of accounting, human resources and case management. A modern, energy efficient training space will be constructed on the adjacent lot.

LEAP has committed to use local contractors for the construction project, including Meldrum Design, Main-Land Development Consultants, Scott Nason Builders and Meader Electric. Hammond Lumber Company will supply the majority of the building materials for this project. LEAP is committed to using local contractors both for the quality of their work and to support our local economies. Construction on the training center is expected to begin in late March with an anticipated completion date of mid-December 2021.

LEAP is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through residential and case management services. The organization provide service in over 30 locations from Turner to Farmington and throughout Franklin County employing 160 individuals, most in direct care roles.

For more information, visit leapcommunity.org, or search @LEAPcommunity on Facebook.

