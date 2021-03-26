WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of March 17,
Teams: Designs by Darlene 143-73, Just One More 137-79, Mines in the Gutter 118-98, Team #4 – 118-98, Bowling Belles 118-98
Games: Lynn Chellis 167, Dalene Tyler 164 Michelle Young 160, Kelly Couture 153, Carol North 147, Kay Seefeldt 134, Jackie Willett 127, Katie Dube 124
Series: Dalene Tyler 459, Lynn Chellis 448, Michelle Young 445, Kelly Couture 441, Kay Seefeldt 361, Carol North 349, Lisa Dube 338, Jackie Willett 330
Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, March 16
Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 234, Mike Crandall 216, Wayne Doyen 192
Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 619, Mike Crandall 523, Wayne Doyen 499
Mens High Game handicap: Mike Crandall 259, Frank Cushman 255, Tony White 251
Mens High Series handicap: Tony White 670, Frank Cushman 654, Mike Crandall 652
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 168, Mariah Barden 162, Cathy Walton 145
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 459, Cathy Walton 419, Mariah Barden 418
Women’s High Game handicap: Jenna Bullen 226, Cleo Barker 214, Cathy Walton 211
Women’s High Series handicap: Jenna Bullen 627, Cathy Walton 616, Cleo Barker 610
