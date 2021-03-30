INDUSTRY — A cat knocked over a candle, igniting a fire Monday night at a house at 35 Lovejoy Road, Fire Rescue Chief Anthony Howard said.

The candle was being used because there was no power.

A person at the house was able to extinguish the flames before firefighters arrived, Howard said. About 20 firefighters from Industry and Farmington responded to be sure the fire was out in a wall of the addition.

The fire was reported about 8:17 p.m.

The owner and occupant of the house is Janet Gerrish, Town Clerk Angel Davis said.

“Luckily she was there and caught the fire” before more damage could happen, Howard said.

The house is livable.

The driveway was inaccessible to firefighters because of mud, he said. Farmington Fire Rescue Department was able to get up the driveway with its squad truck.

Industry Fire Rescue Department is looking for a quick attack mini pumper truck that could get up driveways that can be inaccessible, he said. Voters approved $100,000 for the purchase and the department has $25,000 to put with it.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: