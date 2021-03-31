Baptist



NEW PORTLAND —The Western Mountains Baptist Church will be celebrating Easter, Sunday, April 4. The morning will start off with a Sunrise Service held outside of the church at the cross at 6:15 a.m. Be sure to dress warm.

Afterwards, at 7:15 a.m., there will be a big breakfast served inside the church. Lots of hot coffee and hot chocolate will be available to everyone especially for those who worshiped outside to help them warm up. There is no charge and this breakfast feast is open to anyone.

At 10 a.m., the Lord’s Supper will be served along with an Easter message delivered by Pastor Tom DuBois. CDC recommended guidelines for face coverings and social distancing will be followed. For more information on the Western Mountains Baptist Church and the services offered to local communities visit the WMBC website at www.westernmountainschurch.org

NORTH LIVERMORE — Maundy Thursday, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the North Livermore Baptist Church, 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Please be aware that only 50 people will be allowed in the sanctuary. This service will also be recorded and posted after for those who cannot make it out, and audio of the service is always available in the Fellowship Hall.

For Easter Sunday, the service will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., and the same restrictions will apply, only 50 people will be allowed in the sanctuary. Please be aware that social distancing will be in place. Be aware of where you sit and be sure to stagger yourself in the pews so there’s nobody directly in front of or behind you. You can sit near those in your immediate household, but please be sure to stay distanced from others. Masks are required, per executive order of the State of Maine’s Office of the Governor. We all miss each other, but no hugs or handshakes yet. Please don’t leave anything in your seat when you leave. Trash cans will be available at all entrances. New paper towel dispensers have been installed in the bathrooms and hand sanitizer is available.

LIVERMORE FALLS — On Friday, April 2, there will be a Good Friday service at 7 p.m.

ON Easter Sunday, April 4 worship will begin with a Sunrise Service at Moose Hill located at 30 Record Rd in Livermore Falls at 6:15 a.m., Outdoor breakfast at 9:30 a.m., at FBC, Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.

Assembly of God

LIVERMORE FALLS — April 2, the church will hold a Good Friday Encounter worship service at 7 p.m. On April 4, Easter Sunday will begin with an Easter Egg Hunt from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 10 a.m.

Episcopal



WILTON — St. Luke’s is following the guidance of the CDC and of our Bishop, Thomas Brown as we make decision about worship. We offer the following opportunities to gather: Holy Week: Maundy Thursday, April 1: Zoom/in person, 6 p.m. Good Friday, April 2: Zoom/in person, 6 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 4: Zoom/in person, 9:30 a.m. We welcome all to our worship and would be happy to hear from you. Please call the church office (207-645-2639) or email ([email protected]) for more information about the church or to obtain the Zoom invites for the above worship services. We are praying for all that you stay safe so that when we can gather again, no one is missing.

Union



EAST WILTON — East Wilton Union Church located at 1306 Main St., is holding a Good Friday service, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. On Easter Sunday, April 4, the service begins a 10:45 a.m. There will be no sunrise service or adult Sunday School.

Congregational



WILTON — The Wilton Congregational Church UCC service, on 386 Main St., is at 9:30 a.m. in the church. There will be a special Easter skit, written by Rev. Margaret Proctor and narrated by Rev. David Smith. Communion will be served based on Maundy Thursday.

Methodist

WILTON —Wilton United Methodist Church will hold Maunday Thursday, April 1 and Good Friday services April 4, both at 4 p.m. Easter Service is at 9 a.m. Every other pew is blocked off or if people prefer they can sit in their cars and listen FM station 100.3

