LIVERMORE — PreK registration is scheduled for Friday, April 30, and Friday, May 7, 2021 at Spruce Mountain Primary School located at 107 Gibbs Mill Road in Livermore. Your child must be four years old on or before October 15, 2021 in order to register. Please call 897-3355 to schedule an appointment.

It is necessary that you bring your child’s original birth certificate, current immunization records, and proof of residency (electric bill, rental agreement or tax bill). Students cannot be registered without the necessary documents.

The immunization record can be obtained from your child’s physician. A certified copy of your child’s birth certificate can be obtained at the town office where you were residing at the time of your child’s birth.

Your son/daughter must attend the PreK registration, as they will be taking part in several academic readiness screenings.

A Collaborative PreK Classroom is available that offers families additional opportunities such as: (family resources, health services, and extended educational services).

Please notify anyone you know of that has a PreK age student residing in RSU #73 that they must register at this time for the Fall of 2021.

REMINDER: Please follow all DOE/CDC/COVID-19 recommendations.

