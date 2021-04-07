ORONO — Four weeks remain to enter for a chance to win a year’s worth of in-state tuition at the University of Maine for yourself, a family member or friend, or perhaps a student in need.

The UMaine Alumni Association will pay at least $9,000 to cover the prize recipient’s tuition at UMaine in Orono for the 2021-22 academic year. All students planning to attend UMaine in the fall are eligible to receive the prize regardless of whether they are in-state or out-of-state residents.

The deadline for entering is May 3. The winner will be determined on May 7.

The specific amount to be awarded will be the dollar equivalent of 30 credit hours at the university’s in-state undergraduate tuition rate, which will soon be set by university trustees. University Credit Union has partnered with the Alumni Association to sponsor this year’s raffle.

“Parents, grandparents, friends, and anyone else 18 years of age or older may participate in the raffle and can designate the UMaine student they’d like to receive the prize,” said John N. Diamond, the Alumni Association’s president.

No purchase is required to enter the raffle, Diamond explained, though the Alumni Association does invite voluntary donations to support the organization’s Student Alumni Ambassadors program and other initiatives. To learn more, visit UMaineTuitionRaffle.com.

