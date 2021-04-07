MEXICO — Mountain Valley Middle School seventh- and eighth-graders will have four days a week of in-person learning beginning April 26, barring any COVID-19 quarantines, Principal Ryan Casey said Wednesday.
To accommodate the new schedule, eighth-grade classes will be held at the Mexico Recreation Center, Principal Ryan Casey said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
“Three eighth-grade classrooms will be housed at the Mexico Recreation Center, which will open up the opportunity to use more classrooms at MVMS to bring back the seventh-grade safely,” Casey wrote. The school will also add a sixth teacher for the eighth-grade classes, he said.
Fifth and sixth grade students attend classes four days a week with Wednesdays as a virtual learning day at home.
Seventh and eighth grade students attend school in cohorts with two days of in-person learning and three days of virtual learning at home. All the students have virtual instruction Wednesdays.
The changes are being made following a vote by the Regional School Unit 10 board of directors in March to increase in-person learning days at each of its six district schools: Mountain Valley High School and Rumford Elementary School, both in Rumford; Mountain Valley Middle School and Meroby Elementary School, both in Mexico; Hartford-Sumner Elementary School in Sumner; and Buckfield Junior-Senior High School in Buckfield.
