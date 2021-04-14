This girl had a flu virus for eleven days, so now she’s addressing the need to catch up. I prefer to be ahead, but now that I’m behind, I may just accept that I’m not going to catch up. Like in high school how I dealt with the old math problem about two trains leaving their stations from different points and heading towards each other. At what point will they meet? I say lots of things can happen along the way. Let’s hope they’re on opposite tracks. The fact is the trains have left their stations, and it’s time to move forward!

Spring is undoubtedly moving forward! It’s a grand time to forage and taste the goodness of a Maine springtime! Remember to ask permission before going on private property. Avoid eating any plants sprayed with herbicides and pesticides or plants close to roadsides where they have absorbed the roads’ chemical runoff.

Euell Gibbons, I’m not, but I’m sharing a few foraging plants I love. Check with your doctor with concerns about whether you can eat a particular plant. Hopefully, I will inspire you to investigate more—lengthier articles on my website.

Dandelions, while they frustrate those who wish for an immaculate lawn, they aren’t weeds. Every part is edible, from making jelly to medicinal salves. Some folks say dandelion root tea makes a substitute for coffee. I think the two stand on their own as completely different beverages.

Bunnies know best. Both spring and summer red and white clover blossoms are sweet and tender for making teas and adding to baked goods. If you dry them for teas, leave the stems intact. Remove them when dry, and store buds in an airtight container. The teas are good for easing coughs and relieving menopausal hot flashes. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should avoid red clover because of its phytoestrogen properties. Hemophiliacs and people on blood thinners should avoid it for its blood-thinning properties.

Hosta is a typical American shade plant. There are several varieties; all shoots are safe to eat. The flowers are an excellent addition to salads or use as a garnish. Before they unfurl, harvest single stems from the perimeter of the plant to maintain its integrity. It’s best to gather them in the early morning when they are moist. Toss into a stir fry and serve over rice, blanch and serve as a side dish, or roast in the oven. Pretty much anything you do with asparagus, you can do with hosta, including pickling!

Roasted Hosta Shoots

In a bowl, toss unfurled shoots in olive oil. Add garlic and onion powder, salt, and pepper. Mix to coat the shoots well. Spread out on a baking sheet, sprinkle with finely grated parmesan cheese—Bake in an oven at 450 degrees F for 5 to 10 minutes or until tender.

