LEWISTON —SeniorsPlus has announced its Online Education Center classes for April 2021. Due to the pandemic and current CDC guidelines, all classes are held virtually at this time. Classes and workshops are free, unless noted. Please register by emailing [email protected] or calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

Fraud & Scams: Date: Thursday, April 15. Time: 6-7:30 p.m. Presenter: SeniorsPlus Staff. Location: Zoom. This workshop will give you the information needed to determine what is real and what is a scam. What does fraud look like? What are the latest scams out there? How do you recognize fraud? Find out what you can do to protect yourself and where to go to report things so others don’t become the next victim.

Health Care Advance Directive Planning during COVID Times – Date: Friday, April 16 Time: 2-4 p.m. Host Organizations: SeniorsPlus, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice & St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. Location: Zoom – video and audio required. Join us on this year’s National Healthcare Decisions Day, April 16, to explore your worries and wishes in relation to healthcare decision making. All from the comfort of your own home, we will use games, resource sharing, and conversation to explore what matters most to YOU. There will also be time for us to review the Maine Health Care Advance Directive Form. Resources and the Maine Health Care Advance Directive Form will be provided to you through email.

Budgeting & Paying Down Debt – How to Make it Fun & Easy! Date: Tuesday, April 20, Time: 1-2:30 p.m. Instructor: Kendra Wheeler, Branch Manager & Amelia Milligan at Bangor Savings Bank. Location: Zoom. Money woes? We’ve all got them. Learn ways to make paying off debt and sticking with a budget easier and dare we say… fun?! Kendra will go over multiple methods to find which one works best for you. Still lost after the class? Kendra will be available to work with you one-on-one for free over Zoom or the phone, for as long as your money woes need. Happy budgeting!

