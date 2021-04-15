JAY — A local woman burning leaves and grass that touched off a forest fire Wednesday will be issued a written warning for not having a permit, Ranger Patrick Nichols of the Maine Forest Service wrote in an email Thursday.

The fire started by Karen Bailey, 70, behind her house on Pine Street spread toward her garage and eventually burned about 2 acres of forest in the heavily populated residential area, officials said.

A neighbor who reported the fire at about 1:40 p.m. brought a garden hose to try to extinguish flames, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker previously said. A slight wind pushed the fire up steep terrain, he said.

Sixty-five firefighters from 14 departments responded to fight the fast-moving fire with hand tools and water. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was called to drop water on it.

“In this situation the homeowner will be receiving a warning for burning without a permit, Nichols said. “The Fire Department is not seeking any suppression costs.”

Every situation is “different with many factors involved to come to a final outcome,” he wrote.

Nichols responded to the scene along with the director of the service, Patty Cormier, a firefighter with the Farmington Fire Rescue Department.

