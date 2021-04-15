LIVERMORE FALLS — Superintendent Scott Albert presented information Thursday night on Regional School Unit 73’s proposed 2021-22 budget, including its impact on taxpayers in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 27 at the Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay, Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore and the Livermore Falls Town Office for voters to cast ballots.

Thursday’s budget meeting was held virtually because of state restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19. Most of the 26 people attending were school board members and administrators.

Albert reviewed expenditures, the state subsidy and revenues associated with the nearly $20.75 million budget. Of that amount, almost $2.95 million is for programs not fully funded by the state.

The budget amounts proposed for each town are: Jay $7.51 million, Livermore almost $2.75 million and Livermore Falls $6.41 million.

The budget is $200,000 more than for 2020-21.

The four articles to be considered at the polls are:

• Article 1 asks to appropriate nearly $20.75 million and raise $10.16 million.

• Article 2 authorizes the school board to transfer amounts exceeding 5% of the total appropriation for any cost center to or among other cost center(s), provided the budget isn’t increased.

• Article 3 asks to appropriate $862,229.33 and raise $240,000 ($80,000 for each town) for the food service program.

• Article 4 asks to appropriate $373,267.48 and raise $198,000 ($66,000 for each town) for adult education.

“If each of these articles passes, total taxes will decrease $61,348.8 in Jay,” Albert said. “They will increase $14,851.19 in Livermore and $27,947.62 in Livermore Falls.”

A home valued at $100,000 in Jay would see no increase; one in Livermore would be taxed $7 more than this fiscal year; one in Livermore Falls would be taxed $16.20 more than this fiscal year.

More information on the school budget and the budget articles is available on the district’s website under FY22′ school budget hearing guide.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: