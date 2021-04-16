The Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19. Right now, they are temporarily closed to walk-ins and open by appointment only until further notice. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. Our office is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

Clifford is a male hound mix and a senior: “Hey, my name is Clifford the big red dog! I’m an easy going guy looking for someone’s couch to hang out on. The staff here at the shelter believe I’m around seven years old, and they found out that I am Lyme positive. But I take my medication inside of treats very happily!”

As you can see, I need exercise, so I’m hoping my adopter can help me lose some of this winter weight! I walk very well on leash. I’d love to do a meet and greet with your dog, and I don’t seem to have much interest in cats. Call the shelter and come meet me!

Clyde is a male cat of four to six years old: “Hi there, I’m Clyde! I’m a sweet adult cat looking for a place to call home. I can be a little shy at first when meeting new people, but I am very sweet once I get to know and trust you. I have been known to give hand kisses while you pet me. I get along with other social cats here at the shelter.”

Call the shelter at 207-778-2638 to set up a time to meet either of these handsome boys.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: