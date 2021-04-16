PHILLIPS — The Phillips High School, in Phillips, Franklin County, Maine has been entered in the National Register of Historic Places according to Kirk F. Mohney, Director of the Maine Historic Preservation Commission. This designation indicates that the property has been documented, evaluated, and considered worthy of preservation and protection as part of the nation’s cultural heritage.

Phillips High School is a large, two story, wood frame building located in Phillips, Franklin County, Maine. It was designed by George M. Coombs and built in 1894 as the second High School in town and later served as the Junior High School after several towns combined to build a new consolidated high school.

The building is eligible for listing in the National Register at the local level under Criterion C for Architectural type and is also significant under Criterion A for Education. The building reflects the type, period and method of construction for a high school of comparable age in northern Maine. It also reflects the broad historical patterns of educational philosophy and practice in its design, continued use and alterations.

High School classes ended in the building in 1969 but the following year the building was repurposed as the Junior High School. That use ended in 1987. The building is currently the Phillips Public Library. The period of significance extends from the construction date of 1894 to 1970 which is the first year of junior high classes in the building and 50 years before the present.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: