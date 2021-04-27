Regional School District 9 school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of Allegiance led by Mrs. Edmondson’s remote afternoon kindergarten

class

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board / Administrator

V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements

VI. Presentations

A. Educational programming update – Laura Columbia

B. COVID grant updates – Sue Pratt

1. CRF 1 – budget, revised budget

2. CRF 2 – complete application

3. ESSERF I – complete application

4. ESSERF II – application narrative

VII. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from March 23, 2021 and April 6, 2021

● Motion to approve consent agenda

VIII. Committee reports – none

A. Operations

B. Personnel & finance

C. Educational policy

D. Dropout prevention

IX. New business

A. FY 22 RSU 9 district budget

1. Budget documents

2. Requests supported by ESSER II funding

● Motion to set the RSU 9 district budget

B. FY 22 adult education budget

● Motion to set the adult education budget

C. Budget referendum date

● Motion to set the date for the budget referendum to June 8, 2021

X. Adjourn

Next scheduled meetings

May 4, 2021 – time TBD – special board meeting – location TBD

May 11, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – location TBD

Virtual budget hearing

May 25, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Zoom

Committee meetings

Operations – May 4, 2021 – time TBD – location TBD

Personnel & finance – May 4, 2021 – time TBD – location TBD

Educational policy – May 4, 2021 – time TBD – location TBD

