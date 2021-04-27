Regional School District 9 school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86217844601?pwd=dDlkSDJkcDdEQjNCRzJkWjQ0M1FtUT09
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of Allegiance led by Mrs. Edmondson’s remote afternoon kindergarten
class
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board / Administrator
V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements
VI. Presentations
A. Educational programming update – Laura Columbia
B. COVID grant updates – Sue Pratt
1. CRF 1 – budget, revised budget
2. CRF 2 – complete application
3. ESSERF I – complete application
4. ESSERF II – application narrative
VII. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from March 23, 2021 and April 6, 2021
● Motion to approve consent agenda
VIII. Committee reports – none
A. Operations
B. Personnel & finance
C. Educational policy
D. Dropout prevention
IX. New business
A. FY 22 RSU 9 district budget
1. Budget documents
2. Requests supported by ESSER II funding
● Motion to set the RSU 9 district budget
B. FY 22 adult education budget
● Motion to set the adult education budget
C. Budget referendum date
● Motion to set the date for the budget referendum to June 8, 2021
X. Adjourn
Next scheduled meetings
May 4, 2021 – time TBD – special board meeting – location TBD
May 11, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – location TBD
Virtual budget hearing
May 25, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Zoom
Committee meetings
Operations – May 4, 2021 – time TBD – location TBD
Personnel & finance – May 4, 2021 – time TBD – location TBD
Educational policy – May 4, 2021 – time TBD – location TBD
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Terrance J. Perry
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rose Marie (Harlow) Record Hersey
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sylvia J. (Walton) Crafts
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sister Yvette M. Gosselin
-
Opinion
Tom Anthoine, Fern Masse and Ralph Tuttle: Delahanty was a friend to L-A sports