JAY — An Alabama woman is accused of driving drunk after after the truck she was operating Sunday went off Route 133 near Lomie Rivers Road and rolled down an embankment.

Samantha Loftis, 25, of Mobile, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence, police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

She was not injured, he said.

The 2015 truck owned by Aaron Guy, also of Mobile, Alabama, had been traveling south when it went off the road. It was towed out of the woods.

Loftis posted $100 bail and was released Sunday from the Franklin County jail in Farmington, a corrections officer said.

Officer Rex Schweighofer was assisted at the crash 2:13 a.m. crash by Jay Fire Rescue Department and Livermore Falls police. NorthStar EMS ambulance also responded.

A conviction for operating under the influence is punishable by up to 364 days in prison.

