LIVERMORE FALLS — This past weekend I officially reached two weeks since my second COVID vaccine shot. According to the CDC, I am safe to be mask-less with someone else who has been vaccinated, and I did just that. For the first time in 14 months, I saw their entire face, and I must admit it was a strange feeling. Even though I was following the rules, I felt like I was breaking them! Even with the variants, we can see a light at the end of the tunnel to this pandemic. It will take awhile, but things are getting better. Because of that right track and loosening of restrictions, we are planning a three day revival in July!

On Friday July 16 at 7 p.m., Brad White will be performing at the gazebo behind the Livermore Falls Town Hall.

On Saturday July 17 from 11a.m. to 7 p.m., a church carnival. If you can donate your time, talents, finances, anything to help pull this together, that would be greatly appreciated.

On Saturday July 17 at 7 p.m., Brad White will return for an outdoor concert at the church.

On Sunday July 18 at our regular worship service, we will be wrapping up this three day revival with, at this time, two baptisms! There is no better way to celebrate the revival of the church than to bring two new brothers or sisters into the body of Christ.

If you are interested in donating your time, talents, or finances, please see Margaret Emery, chair of the carnival committee or myself for what you can do. The next meeting of the carnival committee will be May 18 at 1 p.m. at the church.

Many blessings for your week ahead,

Pastor Forrest

The Week Ahead: Wednesday- Bible Study at 10 a.m.- https://ministrelife.zoom.us/j/9495294337. This is the same login as what is in your bulletin. Sunday- Regular worship at 10:30 a.m.

filed under: