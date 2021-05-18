Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 207-645-4961.***

Pledge of Allegiance

Minutes of the Select Board meeting of May 4, 2021 Consideration of approval of RSU 9 warrant Consideration of approval of paving bids – John Masse – public works foreman Sign violation – One Call Contracting Consideration of renewal of on-premise liquor license for Maine Hotel Management LLC, d/b/a Comfort Inn & Suites Finance committee and Planning Board member approval – Kyle Fletcher Manager’s report Planning Board public hearings Town meeting updates Road name change Other business Adjourn

« Previous

Next »

filed under: