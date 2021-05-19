LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Amy Byron as town clerk, adding to her roles of tax collector, register of voters and general assistance director, Byron said Wednesday.

She will be paid $21.30 an hour, she said.

Selectmen made the appointment following an executive session.

Town Manager Amanda Allen had been serving as town clerk.

Byron held several positions in Livermore, including treasurer and administrative assistant to the Select Board, before she was hired by Livermore Falls in June 2020.

She resigned the Livermore elected treasurer position in November 2020.

