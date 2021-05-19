REGION — Veteran’s organizations and their auxiliaries will be holding wreath-laying services this year on Monday, May 31.

Jay VFW Post 3335 and its auxiliary will hold a take-out chicken barbecue.

All public remembrances were canceled last year because of COVID-19.

Veterans and community members are to gather before 7 a.m. at the parking lot near Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge. At 7 a.m. the Jay VFW Post 3335 Color Guard will process along the bridge where a wreath will be dropped in the Androscoggin River to remember those lost at sea. Details for the Jay AmVets Post 33 firing squad were still being arranged at press time. Their bugler will play taps.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. a wreath will be placed at the Veterans Memorial at Brettuns Center in Livermore to remember all service people whose lives were lost. Similar ceremonies will be held at World War II Monument in Chisholm Square in Jay about 8 a.m., World War II Memorial in Union Park in Livermore Falls about 8:20 and Veterans Memorial at the municipal building in Fayette around 8:45.

Members of American Legion Post 10 in Livermore Falls will also be in attendance.

“The times are approximate, but the ceremonies will be held as soon as the group gets to a location,” VFW Judge Advocate Jim Manter said during a phone interview Sunday, May 16. “The same people will be participating in the ceremonies and preparing for the chicken barbecue. We need to share the resources.”

VFW will begin serving the take-out style chicken barbecue at 1 p.m. The menu will be half a chicken, macaroni salad, chips and chocolate chip cookies. Cost is $12 and orders must be received by calling 897-2122 by Friday, May 28.

“The size of the chicken is going to be gigantic,” Manter said. “The barbecue is huge for us this year. Because of the pandemic we’re trying to open, hopefully in June. Funds from the barbecue will help prepare the post for re-opening.”

To prepare for Memorial Day and to remember local veterans who have passed, American flags will be placed at gravesites in local cemeteries this week by the veteran organizations. Those wishing to help should call the VFW at 897-5112.

“We welcome support and effort for that,” Manter said.

