REGION — Dwindling membership is an issue many veteran organizations statewide are facing and the ones nestled in Western Maine have not been immune to this problem.
Several members of American Legion Mundt-Allen Post 81 in Bethel gathered at the local airport to discuss issues facing the Legion. A big problem, and one that has plagued organizations countrywide, is building and maintaining membership. Once, with more than 100 active members, Post 81 membership is now at 66 people. Although the decline has occurred over a 20-year period it is not a trend current members want to see continue.
“It’s a function of the demographics nationwide. There is a smaller percentage of the population going into the military,” Post 81 Commander Scott Cole said.
Cole, a former transportation officer in the Army, has belonged to Post 81 for five years.
“It’s harder and harder to get the younger veterans involved,” Richard Grover, a Korean War veteran, said.
Bob Everett, a Vietnam veteran, agreed with Grover. Everett estimated the average age of Post 81 members to be “well over the of age 65,” with Korean and Vietnam veterans making up the bulk of membership. The Legion has far fewer members from more recent conflicts and there are no longer any active World War II veterans in the Post, according to Everett.
“There’s got to be a cause for people to join the Legion. There has to be a purpose. If you want someone to be a member, you need a reason for them to get involved,” member Dicky Farren said. “When you’re young and you come out of the service I don’t think your instinct is to join the Legion, unless you have a specific plan in mind.”
Farren guessed that many young veterans will end up joining the post when they are older, much like he did. The soon to be 84-year-old has been a member for nearly three decades, now, and was convinced to join by a good friend and fellow post member, Sonny Bean. Farren also admitted during the meeting that he wishes current members could do more for veterans in town, especially ones who have any disabilities, but that it is more of a challenge given everyone’s age.
Moving forward, the Post wants to do a better job attracting younger veterans to the Legion with hopes they will be able to find common ground with the older veterans – an attempt to bridge the generational gap. One thing they all have in common is their military service. Grover mentioned that the Legion can also be a place where people can share war stories.
Cole emphasized that there is never any pressure on members once they join the Legion. There are no time obligations or set expectations, it’s just about being a part of something unique, something special.
“We’re always looking for members,” Vietnam veteran George Angevine said.
As of now, the post continues to hold its monthly meetings, which occur the second Tuesday of each month, in-person, with members masked. Cole said there have been discussions about switching over to Zoom, but he feels it’s important for members to have face to face interactions. It also gives members a sense of normalcy, considering their monthly dinners have been curtailed for close to a year and that they had to cancel their annual celebrations for Memorial and Veteran’s Day.
“If you got a DD (Discharge from Active Duty) 214 form and are in the greater Bethel area we would love to have you join,” Cole added. “The diminished numbers do not diminish the purpose,” Cole said.
Greenwood
At Jackson-Silver Post 68 in Greenwood, the story is similar to Bethel’s when it comes to membership.
Over five years ago, Post 68 Member Harry Orcutt began compiling information on membership, which he organized by conflict and age, and his study showed that in 2015-2016, out of the post’s 105 members, over 60% consisted of Vietnam (54%) and Korean War veterans (8.6%). Making up the remaining percentage were veterans of the Gulf War and War on Terror at 22.9%, World War II veterans at 7.6%, veterans of the Grenada and Lebanon conflicts at 5.7% and veterans of the Panama conflict at under 1%.
Today, Post 68 is down to 68 members, many of the World War II and Korean Veterans have passed away and other Legion members have moved to different parts of the country.
Many of Jackson-Silver’s traditional activities did not happen last year because of coronavirus, though the Legion was still able to hold a Memorial Day Ceremony and a small remembrance ceremony on Veteran’s Day. The coronavirus also put a damper in the Legion’s recruitment process, but Orcutt said the passage of the Legion Act, signed in 2019, could benefit Post 68. The act now makes it possible for anyone who has served from the advent of hostilities in 1941 to present day eligible for veteran programs and benefits.
“This has increased our potential to attract many more members who were heretofore ineligible,” Orcutt said. “We hope the post can rebuild membership through these recent changes.”
Fundraising activities have also come to a screeching halt since the pandemic hit. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Orcutt said the Legion had started to build a financial reserve, where money was being put away for work on the Legion building and saved for basic operational purposes.
“Those funds are now being dissipated just to keep the building viable while the limits of occupancy as directed in State proclamations preclude fundraising activities, assuming it were possible to attract the patrons to support them,” Orcutt said.
He said between oil, insurance and electricity, nearly $16,000 needs to be raised each year to keep the Legion going. Despite the tough going now, Orcutt remains positive the Legion will power through.
“The members of the Post are determined to succeed because of the knowledge that if American Legion Jackson-Silver Post 68 did not exist, the social and community life of Greenwood, Woodstock, Milton Township and East Bethel would be very much diminished,” Orcutt said.
Farmington
The VFW did receive a generous offering from one of its members, but not enough to cover operating budget shortfalls, according to Manter.
The VFW’s future will depend on gaining new membership and getting more frequent involvement from current members, Manter said. The VFW’s present motto for their fundraisers is “help us survive to keep our traditions alive.”
American Legion Foster Carroll Post 72 of South Paris did not add any members in 2020. Five passed away during that time, although none of COVID-19. The group currently has 55 active on its roster.
“There is not much going on we can do,” said Legion Commander Sarah Glynn. “I am one of the youngest people in our post. Many have health issues. Normally we have about 12 who regularly come to meetings and maybe 20 who participate in activities and projects.
“But with [COVID] numbers climbing, our members are at risk. A few have cardiac issues and I don’t want to expose them. People want to help, but they’re hesitant. So I made the decision to shut down meetings, cancel our Christmas party and informed members that we would not meet in person.”
With no dinners or other activities happening, the South Paris Legion is in rough financial shape. The building is still rented out for functions but bookings are way down. The revenue is not even covering the cost to heat it. But Glynn is biding her time before the Post reconnects face-to-face.
“We plan to reopen for meetings when we can, following whatever guidelines in place,” she said. “If they relax or people can get vaccinated I will feel more comfortable. Our members’ average age is in their 70s and I don’t want to expose them.”
The VFW Post 9787 in South Paris is faring a bit better through the pandemic, with a higher membership. Still, the average age there is 73 and meeting in person right now is out of the question. While the VFW has a much higher membership it matches the Legion when it comes to meeting attendance and participation. VFW Commander Teresa Drag said that a number of people belong to and are active with both groups.
“We do rentals also, although everything in December and January have been canceled,” Drag said. “It’s more work to clean after a rental now, sanitize and clean doorknobs and all that. It’s hard to manage because people are supposed to keep their distance. It’s a toss-up.”
“We were concerned about renting it to people who did not follow the health guidelines,” Glynn added. “We reached out to our insurance agency about that, to make sure rentals didn’t increase our liability.”
The VFW was able to hold its regular suppers through the fall. In October and November they had a heavy emphasis on the takeout. But in December, with virus cases climbing, they discontinued it.
“Takeout is so much more dependent on the weather,” Drag said. “We don’t have a canteen, no setup for people to pre-order and pay in advance by credit.
“I feel bad when we cancel. It’s not just a fundraiser for us. It’s a community service for people to stay in touch and in contact. When we do kitchen prep morning of, people can stop by. It’s a good meal for a good price. We don’t like to cancel but there is only so much you can do for protective measures. It’s too hard right now.”
One thing that has not changed is that veterans in the area still need assistance. The Legion Post and VFW still do what they can to help.
“Our members do need help from us,” Glyn said. “We handle that personally. Some people have needed to quarantine so we step up and help get groceries or whatever they need.”
Drag noted that at the VFW, members set up a schedule to drive an elderly member to visit with his wife in a nursing home for window visits up until it became too cold. Another member’s water heater went out and could not afford a new one. The Post had enough available funds to lend the family money for replacement, but they managed to find someone to repair it for a quarter of the price.
“Even though we didn’t have to do the loan, they were comforted by the knowledge that we could provide a cushion, that they had a backstop that could help.”
The Legion and VFW don’t count themselves as tech-savvy or even having reliable internet, but social media has helped keep veterans connected as well.
“Just recently we got a call from a nonmember veteran who was out of firewood,” said Drag. “They didn’t come to us, but one of their neighbors reached out on Facebook. We were able to get him wood the same day, and soon after found someone who donated enough to take him through the winter.”
Recruitment used to be one of the biggest challenges facing local veterans group. These days that is not even on the radar. But the missions continue and Glynn and Drag are both anxious to get their organizations through the pandemic. Then they will reestablish participation and hope that new membership is part of it.
