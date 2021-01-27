REGION — Dwindling membership is an issue many veteran organizations statewide are facing and the ones nestled in Western Maine have not been immune to this problem.

Several members of American Legion Mundt-Allen Post 81 in Bethel gathered at the local airport to discuss issues facing the Legion. A big problem, and one that has plagued organizations countrywide, is building and maintaining membership. Once, with more than 100 active members, Post 81 membership is now at 66 people. Although the decline has occurred over a 20-year period it is not a trend current members want to see continue.

“It’s a function of the demographics nationwide. There is a smaller percentage of the population going into the military,” Post 81 Commander Scott Cole said.

Cole, a former transportation officer in the Army, has belonged to Post 81 for five years.

“It’s harder and harder to get the younger veterans involved,” Richard Grover, a Korean War veteran, said.

Bob Everett, a Vietnam veteran, agreed with Grover. Everett estimated the average age of Post 81 members to be “well over the of age 65,” with Korean and Vietnam veterans making up the bulk of membership. The Legion has far fewer members from more recent conflicts and there are no longer any active World War II veterans in the Post, according to Everett.

“There’s got to be a cause for people to join the Legion. There has to be a purpose. If you want someone to be a member, you need a reason for them to get involved,” member Dicky Farren said. “When you’re young and you come out of the service I don’t think your instinct is to join the Legion, unless you have a specific plan in mind.”

Farren guessed that many young veterans will end up joining the post when they are older, much like he did. The soon to be 84-year-old has been a member for nearly three decades, now, and was convinced to join by a good friend and fellow post member, Sonny Bean. Farren also admitted during the meeting that he wishes current members could do more for veterans in town, especially ones who have any disabilities, but that it is more of a challenge given everyone’s age.

Moving forward, the Post wants to do a better job attracting younger veterans to the Legion with hopes they will be able to find common ground with the older veterans – an attempt to bridge the generational gap. One thing they all have in common is their military service. Grover mentioned that the Legion can also be a place where people can share war stories.

Cole emphasized that there is never any pressure on members once they join the Legion. There are no time obligations or set expectations, it’s just about being a part of something unique, something special.

“We’re always looking for members,” Vietnam veteran George Angevine said.

As of now, the post continues to hold its monthly meetings, which occur the second Tuesday of each month, in-person, with members masked. Cole said there have been discussions about switching over to Zoom, but he feels it’s important for members to have face to face interactions. It also gives members a sense of normalcy, considering their monthly dinners have been curtailed for close to a year and that they had to cancel their annual celebrations for Memorial and Veteran’s Day.

“If you got a DD (Discharge from Active Duty) 214 form and are in the greater Bethel area we would love to have you join,” Cole added. “The diminished numbers do not diminish the purpose,” Cole said.

Greenwood

At Jackson-Silver Post 68 in Greenwood, the story is similar to Bethel’s when it comes to membership.

Over five years ago, Post 68 Member Harry Orcutt began compiling information on membership, which he organized by conflict and age, and his study showed that in 2015-2016, out of the post’s 105 members, over 60% consisted of Vietnam (54%) and Korean War veterans (8.6%). Making up the remaining percentage were veterans of the Gulf War and War on Terror at 22.9%, World War II veterans at 7.6%, veterans of the Grenada and Lebanon conflicts at 5.7% and veterans of the Panama conflict at under 1%.

Today, Post 68 is down to 68 members, many of the World War II and Korean Veterans have passed away and other Legion members have moved to different parts of the country.

Many of Jackson-Silver’s traditional activities did not happen last year because of coronavirus, though the Legion was still able to hold a Memorial Day Ceremony and a small remembrance ceremony on Veteran’s Day. The coronavirus also put a damper in the Legion’s recruitment process, but Orcutt said the passage of the Legion Act, signed in 2019, could benefit Post 68. The act now makes it possible for anyone who has served from the advent of hostilities in 1941 to present day eligible for veteran programs and benefits.

“This has increased our potential to attract many more members who were heretofore ineligible,” Orcutt said. “We hope the post can rebuild membership through these recent changes.”

Fundraising activities have also come to a screeching halt since the pandemic hit. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Orcutt said the Legion had started to build a financial reserve, where money was being put away for work on the Legion building and saved for basic operational purposes.

“Those funds are now being dissipated just to keep the building viable while the limits of occupancy as directed in State proclamations preclude fundraising activities, assuming it were possible to attract the patrons to support them,” Orcutt said.

He said between oil, insurance and electricity, nearly $16,000 needs to be raised each year to keep the Legion going. Despite the tough going now, Orcutt remains positive the Legion will power through.

“The members of the Post are determined to succeed because of the knowledge that if American Legion Jackson-Silver Post 68 did not exist, the social and community life of Greenwood, Woodstock, Milton Township and East Bethel would be very much diminished,” Orcutt said.

Farmington

Prior to the pandemic, members of James A. McKechnie VFW Post 10881 were gathering in the basement of the town office, but COVID-19 restrictions brought a halt to that meeting spot. Now the 28 members gather at one of the member’s place of business.

While Commander Gordon Webber has secured land for the veterans’ organization on Industry Road, the money simply is not there to construct a VFW hall. “We met out on the property all summer,” Webber said while eating his routine breakfast of scrambled eggs and home fries at the Brickyard Cafe.

Aside from having no official meeting spot, the group is also dealing with dwindling numbers as members are getting older. “We’ve been dealing with people passing away. You gotta realize that World War II, Korea and Vietnam, we’re all dying at about the same pace now because we’re all older, I mean, generally,” Gordon who is a Vietnam veteran, said. To help with raising funds for the group, Gordon offers to pick up bottles and sorts them at Ron’s Bottle Redemption. The money from bottle returns goes towards supporting veterans with whatever they may need from a truck repair to medical bills. Gordon also supports members with navigating their veteran affairs (VA) benefits, one of the biggest draws for people to join organizations such as the VFW. For Matt Smith, the commander of American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 in Farmington, advertising his assistance to navigate VA benefits is the main way that he recruits new members. Smith said that he encounters many veterans that still feel as though they have not earned their benefits and he spends a significant amount of time convincing people to take advantage of their benefits. “Even myself, I waited 20 years before I went into the VA and I wish I hadn’t,” he said in a phone interview. Smith said that on average, he has this conversation with a veteran once a month. “We just didn’t think we had earned it, a lot of the veterans don’t … those of us that are in it, we all know better,” Smith said. “We signed up, we earned our time and we’ve earned our benefits.” Often, Smith is actually convincing veterans older than him to take advantage of these benefits. At the post, Smith who is 51-years-old, is considered one of the babies among its 138 members. Of those, only about 10 members are under the age of 50. During the first three months of the pandemic, the post was closed and then the officers started meeting again. However, the monthly member meetings that include a family-style meal haven’t taken place for almost a year. Instead, members are keeping in touch through a buddy system. “We have what we call the buddy system where everybody just checks in on everybody,” Smith said. “ There’s emails that go out two to three times a month on different things that we’re still working on behind the scenes, and just reaching out and saying, ‘hi, how are you doing? Do you need anything?’” The Post did manage to host some fundraisers this past summer such as car washes and a take-out lobster crawl, but they’re looking for new, creative ways to raise money. “We have to be out there all of the time to raise money and in small communities, you have several groups, they’re all chasing the same people,” Smith said. At this point, the Post is operating on the bare essentials now that the building is not being rented out for any events. Despite the lack of fundraising, the Post’s scholarship fund is still strong, for now. “Our scholarship fund is fairly healthy so this year it didn’t take a hit,” Smith said. “If we’re not able to fundraise in the future then that’s going to have to go away which we obviously don’t want.” The lack of new members also poses a risk to the Post’s future with only one new member joining in the past year. And although the Post has a considerable number of members, only about 40 attend monthly meetings and are actively involved. “We’ve held on well compared to other groups, but we’re all struggling for new membership,” Smith said. Membership also affects the Post’s Color Guard, one of the main reasons Smith joined the organization. Without more active people in the Post, it’s difficult to maintain the Color Guard’s traditions of attending parades, memorials and funerals.

Jay Don Frechette, commander of the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 in Jay, echoed the same concern. He also joined a veterans’ organization to be involved with the Color Guard, but there are few, younger members carrying on the tradition. “I t’s like any other organization, you’ve got a handful that have to do everything,” Frechette said.

The Jay VFW has 241 members with 175 members aged 70 and above. Much like the Farmington Post, only a fraction of these members, about 30, would attend the monthly meetings prior to the pandemic. Nonetheless, the VFW has been actively raising money by hosting weekly take-out suppers with the local auxiliary. “ Friday night take out supper we get anywhere from 38 to 55 suppers and it at least brings in enough money where we can keep the lights on and keep the heat going which basically, we’re just trying to wait this thing out,” Frechette said.

The Jay VFW and auxiliary also hosted BBQs throughout the summer that brought in enough funds to keep the building running into the fall. Although patrons of these fundraisers crave socializing inside the hall, which used to host dances and had a canteen where members could purchase drinks, Frechette said. “To see what the place used to be and the way it is today, it’s awful hard to be totally upbeat about the whole thing,” Frechette said.

Both Frechette and Smith are looking to the future despite the bleak present. In the Spring, the Jay VFW wants to launch a campaign to recruit veterans that served in Afghanistan and Iraq, and Smith is planning on utilizing Zoom to initiate the Post’s first member meeting since last March. “We gotta do something. We’ve been closed for almost a year and we can’t be closed a whole lot longer,” Smith said.



Jim Manter, Judge Advocate at VFW Post #3335 said the Legion did not have any new members in 2020, but that over the past couple years the VFW’s membership enrollment of 247 people has been “relatively stable,” with a small drop in the renewal rate for non-life members. Manter also said the VFW has lost some of its members to old age. When it has come to building membership, things become trickier.

“The VFW membership requirements are more restrictive and specific to qualify for VFW membership, than our fellow brethren Veterans organizations (AMVETS/AMERICAN Legion). Hence, the pool to draw new, eligible interested members is smaller for our Post,” Manter said. “With the declining economic conditions of our Tri-county area, younger qualifying veterans are just not moving back into our post’s geographic area, again reducing this pool of eligible and potential members. Today’s exiting military members also have a drastically different social networking ethic and interest, compared to our existing membership base and skills. Of our 247 members, only two-thirds of them are within 25 miles of our post. 17% of our lifetime members live out of state.”

Even for members who live in the area, participating has its challenges. As stated above, a good portion of Jay VFW members are 70 or older, therefore in the “high risk” category for COVID-19. Many members already have service related disabilities or other health concerns.

“I would say that one third of our previous regular monthly attending members no longer attend any meetings due to the risk of COVID-19,” Manter said. “The challenge is being able to reach out to these members who no longer attend meetings and functions, and knowing if they are okay. Even if they need assistance, the traditional methods of showing up to help, visit, etc. has changed. You always have in the back of your mind, their risk and exposure from a in person simple drop in visit to check up with them.”

Manter added that these members who can no longer show up to in-person gatherings did a lot for the VFW outside of their own wants and needs.

National Council Member Lynn Dunton, from the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 Auxiliary in Jay, said some of the Auxiliary’s 12 programs still went on despite COVID-19, like their Thanksgiving pie sale and sock hop for Maine’s homeless veterans, which occurred in December and saw nearly 800 pairs of socks donated. Other programs, like poppies, could not happen this year because the disabled vets who help make the poppies could not meet in-person to do it.

At the Jay VFW, traditional fundraising efforts were suspended by the virus, but they’ve found ways to survive by switching fundraisers to drive thru and takeout events only. Events included barbecue chicken dinners in the summer, then in November, the VFW started putting together takeout/drive up dinners on Friday evenings, with a ton of help from the Auxiliary, which have been very successful. A meeting was held last October to review the group’s financial standing, but Manter called attendance “disappointingly small.”

The VFW did receive a generous offering from one of its members, but not enough to cover operating budget shortfalls, according to Manter. The VFW’s future will depend on gaining new membership and getting more frequent involvement from current members, Manter said. The VFW’s present motto for their fundraisers is “help us survive to keep our traditions alive.”

Livermore Falls

Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, Commander of George Bunten American Legion Post 10 in Livermore Falls, echoed Manter’s comments on older members.

“Members that belong to the post are older and at risk. COVID-19 has made it very difficult to get together,” Mosher-Collins said.

Even before COVID-19, only a handful of members were attending meetings. Mosher-Collins said membership has decreased to 68 people over the last few years and that the Post also had two members pass away last year.

She gave an honest answer when asked about the post’s future, “the outlook for George Bunten Post 10 is scary. I am not sure how we will bounce back from this, but it will take the whole membership to plan and participate in fundraisers so that we can continue to support our scholarship programs and community.”

Paris