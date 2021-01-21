PARIS — SAD 17 Superintendent Rick Colpitts has announced he is leaving his role as top district administrator. He will retire on June 30, 2021.

While the school board has been aware of his plans for about a year, Colpitts delayed announcement as he and other administrators navigated learning during a pandemic for educators and students.

“After 39 years as a teacher, principal and superintendent I made the decision to retire at the end of this school year,” Colpitts said in a statement to faculty and staff. “The decision was not easy but one I believe is in the District’s and my own best interests. The post pandemic challenges necessary to address learning loss and lagging finances will require a commitment of leadership that I am unable to make at this time.

“I want to thank our teachers and support staff for the endurance you have shown during this unprecedented period in our lives. You are the fabric that makes this district such a wonderful place to work and learn. There has been no challenge, even the challenges posed by a pandemic, that you have not accepted with confidence and a positive attitude.”

Colpitts said he expects the School Board will start the process of hiring a new superintendent right away.

