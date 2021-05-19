FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to hire a Wilton woman for a new position of human resources and administrative assistant, Finance Manager Vickie Braley said Wednesday.

Commissioners also voted to give $1,400 to the Madrid Cemetery Association, which takes care of four cemeteries and raises money through food sales and other means for maintenance and repairs, according to road supervisor Mike Pond.

The action on the hiring followed an executive session.

Tiffany Baker will be paid $25 an hour for a 37½-hour work week.

County Clerk Julie Magoon said there were four applicants for the position, including two who work for the county.

The interview committee included Braley, Magoon and Deputy Emergency Manager Director Amanda Allen, who is also the director of the Regional Communications Center.

Baker has a background in human resources and has a certificate in human resource management, Magoon said. She was in human resources at New Balance. She is working locally as an executive assistant and is working on her bachelor’s degree.

“She will make an excellent employee and may stay long term,” Magoon said.

Commission Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton and Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong said they wished they had been involved more in the interviewing process.

The interviewers “did what we asked them to do,” Commissioner Lance Harvell of Farmington said, select candidates, conduct interviews and make a recommendation.

Commissioners have the final say on hiring in this case, he said.

Magoon said if it was her position or another department head, except for elected officials, commissioners would be involved in the interview process. No other department head has been treated this way, she said, and it was getting personal. She requested an executive session.

