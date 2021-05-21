To the Editor:

In a FOX News interview reported on March 16, Donald Trump strongly urged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 just as he and his wife, Melania, did in January (https://www.foxnews.com/media/trump-urges-all-americans-to-get-covid-vaccine-its-a-safe-vaccine). In the interview he said, “I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it. And a lot of those people voted for me. It is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine, and it is something that works.”

If there was ever an issue where everyone should be able to agree it is around getting vaccinated against Covid-19. I’m pleased to say that I have been vaccinated. Many people I know, regardless of political party, have also been vaccinated. This is not a political issue. It is a health issue. Donald Trump strongly supports it. Joe Biden strongly supports it.

Anyone hesitating to get vaccinated for some kind of political reason can rest easy. This is one area where the leaders of both parties fully agree. If people want to get completely back to normal, the recommendation is to simply get vaccinated as soon as possible.

James Bilancia

Brewer

