RUMFORD — Regional School Unit 10’s annual budget meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Valley High School for an initial vote on a $29.94 million proposal.

A final vote will be held June 8 at polling stations in Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Buckfield, Hartford, Sumner and Hanover.

The budget for 2021-22 is about $500,000 more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30. It represents an average decrease of 2.51% in assessments for the seven towns.

At the board of directors meeting Monday, Leanne Condon, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, reviewed summer programs and services beginning July 6 at schools in Rumford, Mexico, Buckfield and Sumner.

“We have expanded all existing summer programs and we are offering them in every school,” she said. “Some of our schools have not offered general education summer programs for a few years and this summer we’re offering them in all of our schools.”

Programs in reading, math and learning enrichment will be held at Meroby Elementary School in Mexico, Rumford Elementary School, Hartford-Sumner Elementary School in Sumner and Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico.

The elementary schools will also have virtual tutoring for students, and “the state is calling it ‘high-dosage tutoring,’ which means that it’s very focused on learning recovery,” she said.

Summer programs in English Language Arts, math, science, social studies and enrichment will be held at Buckfield Junior-Senior High School and Mountain Valley High School in Rumford. The high schools will also offer credit recovery programs, Condon said.

In other matters, Superintendent Deb Alden updated directors on recent coronavirus cases. As of Monday morning, there was one positive case at Meroby Elementary School “that sent two classrooms quarantining, but they’re learning remotely, and then we had one case that they are quarantining due to a van driver that tested positive, and that just affected one student,” Alden said.

The district has also changed its protocol for masking outdoors, she said, and students and staff no longer need to wear them.

