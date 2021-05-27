Officers for the Dirigo High School Class of 2021 advise Regional School Unit 56 officials Tuesday night of plans for their Project Graduation celebration. At the podium are, from left, President Spencer Jacques, Treasurer Alexa Perreault and Secretary Elizabeth White. Class Vice President Page Leuders participated via Zoom. Standing at left is class adviser Heidi Broomhall and seated are board Chairwoman Barbara Chow, left, and Superintendent Pam Doyen. Graduation will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 11 on the school football field in Dixfield with a rain date of June 12. Project Graduation will follow commencement with a trip to the  Narrow Gauge drive-in in Farmington for a movie,  pizza and back to the school for a hypnotist presentation and prizes. Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times

