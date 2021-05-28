• Brody J.E. Pond, 24, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, domestic violence stalking, Sunday, May 23, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
