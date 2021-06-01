Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021

***Effective June 1, 2021, Select Board meetings will be held in person at the Town Office meeting room. Meetings will be streamed live through Mt. Blue TV: www.mtbluetv.org and will be available on the Town of Wilton Facebook page as a recording. For information on participating in this meeting please call Wilton Town Office at 207-645-4961 or email [email protected]***

Pledge of Allegiance

I. Minutes of the Select Board meeting of May 18, 2021

II. Public works report – John Masse, public works foreman

A. Consideration of approval of truck bids.

III. Code enforcement report – Charlie Lavin, CEO

IV. Wilton Blueberry Festival – Tom Saviello

V. Wilson Lake retaining wall update

VI. Certification of town meeting ordinance

VII. Manager’s report

A. Town meeting updates

B. ARA funding

C. ATV access

VIII. Other business

A. Memorial area – Lakeview Cemetery

IX. Executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) personnel

X. Adjourn

