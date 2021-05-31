Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3335 color guard in Jay line up Monday for a wreath-laying ceremony at Union Park in Livermore Falls. From left are John Dube, Don Frechette, Jim Manter, Larry Bilodeau and David Lachapelle. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo
Veterans' organizations and their auxiliaries conduct a wreath-laying ceremony Monday at the World War II Memorial in Chisholm Square in Jay. The color guard from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3335 displays flags while the firing squad of American Veterans Post 33 stand at attention during the playing of taps, left. The Memorial Day ceremony honored their fallen comrades. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The color guard of Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 in Farmington attends a wreath-laying service Monday at the World War I Memorial Arch in Farmington. From left are Horace LaBree, Stephan Bunker, Rodney Titcomb, Matthew Smith, Robert Hallman and Langdon Adams. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Veterans and community members attend a wreath-laying service Monday at Meetinghouse Park in Farmington. It was one of several area Memorial Day observances to remember those who served their country. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Artwork by area youth is displayed Monday at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House as part of Memorial Day events. The pieces were done during the winter, said organizer Roxanne Worster, who complimented the children for their work. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Veterans and others take shelter from the rain Monday during a Memorial Day observance at the Wilton Lions Club, the former American Legion Hall. It was one of several area observances held in honor of those who have served their country. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser