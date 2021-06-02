FARMINGTON — A few Franklin County residents requested Wednesday that the county’s Budget Advisory Committee find a way to restore funding to nonprofit agencies while a couple others spoke against it during a public hearing on a proposed $7 million budget.

The budget proposal for 2021-22 is an increase of $265,384 over the current budget.

The budget panel set a final vote on the spending package for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse.

Commissioners defunded several organizations, including social service, economic development and transportation services three or four years ago. Commissioners had reviewed financial reports on several of the social service agencies that indicated executive directors and administrators at some made much more money than the average Franklin County resident.

The only program grants funded by the county are Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation and Franklin County Firemen’s Association for a proposed total of $23,700.

Residents argued that the unfunded social service agencies used the county taxpayers’ money to leverage more funding to help people in need of services. The others argued that taxpayers pay for the money the agencies leverage and some people don’t need the services and become dependent on the funding.

Residents also touched on using stimulus funds to help support the programs.

Wilton resident Jan Collins spoke on behalf of supporting the jail budget and to ask for more money to fund capital improvements. She is a member of the jail’s Board of Visitors, she said, and some improvements need to be made. A new control panel is needed that locks and unlocks doors as well as reentry and recovery programs for those in custody so when they get out they have less chance of returning to the jail, she said.

She pointed out that the state caps increases on jail budgets at 4% each year.

The jail passed a Department of Corrections biennium inspection in March earning 100% in essential and mandatory standards, according to the report.

Collins hoped the committee could help with some of the needs using American Rescue Act funds.

Budget committee member Travis Pond of New Sharon said county commissioners would oversee the disbursement of the funding, just like selectmen will in each town. The county is anticipating receiving nearly $5.9 million in stimulus funds from the government.

County Clerk Julie Magoon previously said the funds could not be used to offset the budget.

